Bishop Hill, IL

Census Bureau: nobody in Bishop Hill identified as multi-racial in 2019

By Rock Island Today Reports
rockislandtoday.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll 118 citizens living in Bishop Hill in 2019 were white, according to U.S. Census Bureau data obtained in January. An agency of the U.S. Federal Statistical System, the Census Bureau is responsible for compiling statistical facts about the American people, places and economy. Data for this story was compiled from the bureau’s American Community Survey. Information from the survey helps to determine how federal and state funds are distributed.

