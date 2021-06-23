Cancel
‘Redneck Rave’ Country Festival Ends With 48 Facing Charges After Drugs, Violence, Accidents

By Sterling Whitaker
A country-themed festival in Kentucky dubbed the "Redneck Rave" ended with 48 people facing charges after a number of incidents involving drugs, violence and bizarre accidents. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the five-day festival resulted in assaults, severed fingers, impalement and a slashed throat, while a number of attendees got so intoxicated that they made themselves ill.

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — Dozens of people face criminal charges or suffered injuries during a five-day party in south central Kentucky billed as a “Redneck Rave.”

Blue Holler Offroad Park in Edmonson County hosted the event last week that organizers said would feature “mud, music and mayhem,” the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The crowd was estimated to be in the thousands. Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the newspaper 14 people were arrested and another 34 were...