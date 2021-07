Evercore ISI Upgrades Helmerich & Payne (HP) to Outperform

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PD. CIBC upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.31.