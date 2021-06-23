WIKE, MORGAN - ( 1 count ) DUI and 1 additional charge

On June 18, 2021, the Middlesex Township Police Department responded to the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Hathaway Drive. The operator of the vehicle left the scene of the crash without notifying the property owner of any information. The vehicle and operator were located by officers. Through an investigation it was determined that the operator of the vehicle, Morgan Wike was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the crash. The listed charges were filed.