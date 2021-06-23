Latin America and The Caribbean Suffered Unprecedented Rise in Poverty-PAHO Director

As of today, HBO Max is rolling out in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, marking the streaming platform’s first launch outside of the U.S. and kicking off its global expansion. HBO Max has made a commitment to produce 100 local originals in Latin American over the next two years, in addition to offering subscribers access to its catalog of fan-favorite brands and programming. Later this year, soccer fans in Brazil and Mexico will be able to enjoy matches of the UEFA Champions League, one of the most prestigious and followed soccer competitions in the world. With this launch, subscribers of the HBO Max ad-free plan in the U.S. will be able to access the platform while traveling throughout any of these 39 newly supported territories, and Latin American subscribers will also be able to access the platform while traveling in the U.S.