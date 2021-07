Portland, OR, June 23 – Catalinbread have released two brand new Ritchie Blackmore inspired pedals in a special edition combo box, the DREAMCOAT and the SKEWER. The pedals will be sold exclusively as a box set for one month and at a discounted rate. After the first month, people can get each pedal à la carte but at full retail price. The pedals were designed to be used individually, but they really come to life when used together. The artwork of the two pedals flow into each other as one cohesive piece.