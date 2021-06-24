Old Navy is giving new US citizens 2021 flag tees for July 4

In Part 1 of this series, I introduced you to two famous Chiefs of the Northern Cheyenne people, namely “Little Wolf” and “Morning Star”, who was better known by the name he was given by the Sioux people: “Dull Knife”. During the last half of the 19th century, the concept of “Manifest Destiny”, or the expansion of the American experiment from the Atlantic to the Pacific, began to seriously clash with the concepts entertained by most of the Native Peoples that they had the right to continue to live on their traditional lands as they always had. It became obvious to both sides, as this century unfolded, that one or the other had to emerge victorious, with its vision of the future the only accepted one. As usual in the flow of human history, those with the best technology and the strongest motivations emerged victorious.