Old Navy is giving new US citizens 2021 flag tees for July 4
(NEW YORK) — Fourth of July will be here soon, and Old Navy’s iconic Flag Tee is back with an updated look. While the latest tees will continue to feature the American flag, this year’s version has been designed to include the names of the five U.S. territories (Guam, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Northern Mariana Islands) in addition to the 50 states, making it the brand’s most inclusive version of its annual T-shirt offering.www.weisradio.com