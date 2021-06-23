Rhode Island business climate – time for a change

Business leaders from across the state held a press conference recently to address proposed tax legislation and the impact it would have on Rhode Island’s business climate. The group had a unified message for the General Assembly – this is not the time to raise taxes. Taxing PPP forgiveness or increasing income taxes on business owners as we recover from the worst crisis we will ever face creates serious long-term consequences. 98.9 percent of the businesses in Rhode Island are small businesses employing more than 50 percent of the workforce. In other words, small businesses and pass-through entities (sole proprietorships, partnerships, limited liability companies, and S-corporations) will be disproportionately impacted by these proposals; pass-through entities are becoming a dominant business structure in the state.