Thursday & Piebald Announce Two September Shows

By wookubus
theprp.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday have announced a pair of shows in September with Piebald as direct support. Those dates include:. “We love Piebald so we asked them to join us for two shows in September. They said yes and we are very very happy. We hope to see you at VinylMusic Hall on September 25th and The Blind Tiger in Greensboro on September 27th Tickets for both go on sale Friday! These are our last show announcements for 2021 but we realize the country is a BIG place and we are coming at you with a BIG bill at the top of 2021! Watch this space.”

