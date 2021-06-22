Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Lombardi: NP students continue to receive highest quality education

Valley Breeze
 16 days ago

I want to thank Rep. O’Brien for proposing a public school district relief fund to help all schools offset any funding lost due to students attending charter schools, as he stated in last week’s Breeze. But, I would be remiss if I didn’t remind him that our School Department has received an additional $11 million combined between town and state funding during the last nine years. In addition, I would like to point out that, as a result of the proper funding by the mayor’s office and Town Council and good management by the School Department and School Committee, our School Department currently has a $1.6 million cumulative surplus.

www.valleybreeze.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quality Education#Charter Schools#The Charter School#Np#School Department#Town Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
TechnologyiBerkshires.com

McCann Teacher Receives Educator Award

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — McCann Technical School's Joshua Meczywor has been awarded the Onshape K12 Educator of the Year. The computer assisted design instructor was selected based on how he was able to integrate the software product into his online learning classes. "Educators like Mr. Mez do give us a...
Franklin County, MEtheirregular.com

Two retired educators receive Leadership Awards

FARMINGTON — Franklin County Retired Educators and the Maine Education Association–Retired recently honored two members with Leadership Awards. Carolyn Parr (2020) and Ann Yorks (2021) received engraved clocks for their service to their students, schools, communities and educational associations. Parr retired from RSU 9/Cascade Brook School where she was a...
news-shield.com

Extension educator receives 3 awards

Barron County UW-Extension 4-H program educator Sara Waldron is the winner of three state awards. * Specialty Award for Excellence in STEM – This recognizes outstanding effort in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics projects and was awarded for the Barron County STEM Team that was created in the spring of 2020 for youth in grades 4-6. They met weekly, then bi-weekly and learned about STEM related concepts from guest speakers and came up with challenges for Barron County 4-H members.
Educationdailyleaderextra.com

Additional fed funds will help S.D. schools

It's hard to keep track of all the federal funds that are flowing out of Washington, D.C., to states, local governments, businesses, schools and individuals. But a recent tranche of funding intended for South Dakota schools should help in tangible ways. The U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday it has...
PoliticsPosted by
MyChesCo

Department of Education Implements TEACH Grant Program Changes

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Education (ED) recently announced changes to the Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education (TEACH) Grant Program, the only federal student aid grant program that directly benefits teachers working in high-need fields and underserved schools. ED implemented the changes as the Biden-Harris...
HealthDaily Hampshire Gazette

Needs of special education students

On June 14, the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its document Further Guidance on Effectively Allocating Resources to Support Recovery and Acceleration. Throughout this document, DESE urges school districts to “prioritize[e] funding to pro-actively and intensively support immediate needs of students whose learning, development, and health were most affected by COVID …” and to “have a sense of urgency about quickly and effectively engaging with and supporting those students who have been hardest hit by the pandemic.”
AdvocacyAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Students receive Good Neighbor awards

For over 40 years, the Keough family has sponsored the Good Neighbor award in our local schools. Normally a member of our family would present the award to the recipients at the awards ceremony. But with the changes this year due to the pandemic restrictions, we were not able to do that.
Honeoye, NYMPNnow

Honeoye students receive Seal of Biliteracy

The New York State Seal of Biliteracy recognizes the importance of knowing other languages in today’s global society. It goes to seniors who attained a high level of proficiency in one or more languages, in addition to English. This is the first year that Honeoye Central School offered the Seal...
Webster, NYmonroecopost.com

Webster Retired Educators honor students for citizenship

The Webster Retired Educators Association recently presented the 19th annual Citizenship Award to fifth graders who model scholarship, leadership and sportsmanship; participate in school- and community-related activities; use their abilities consistently in all subject areas; demonstrate leadership abilities in a variety of school activities; and treat classmates with fairness, generosity and courtesy.
Politicsphelpscountyfocus.com

Rolla Board of Education receives Governance Team Award

The Rolla 31 Board of Education was one of only 14 in the state to receive the Missouri School Boards' Association 2021 Governance Team Award at the June conference. This marks the eighth consecutive year the Rolla 31 Board has earned the title, and we are so proud of their leadership.
Woodland, CADaily Democrat

Woodland School District trustees receive education updates

As graduation and promotion season for the Woodland School District are now in the rearview mirror, administrators have shifted into the summer and fall to-do lists before the planned 100% return to in-person learning in August. During a board meeting on Thursday, district administrators updated trustees on the current status...
Windsor, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Connecting with, advocating for students critical: Windsor educators

WINDSOR — The educator and paraeducator of the year were announced after thriving in a school year unlike any other. Windsor High School alternative education teacher Monica Brase was honored as educator of the year, and Michael Kastner of Sage Park Middle School was named paraeducator of the year. Both were recognized at the June 15 Board of Education meeting.
Educationcherokeemessengerrepublican.com

Student receives certification

Josh Rauch, Aline-Cleo Junior, has been awarded his Oklahoma Department of Welding 3G Certification. His Northwest Technology welding instructor is JP Parker.
San Bernardino, CAprecinctreporter.com

Blu Educational Foundation Supports Students, Interns

Year after year, too many interns to count return to the Blu Educational Foundation. Some are looking for a real job, and some just want to give back to help others make their way through higher education. It’s all a circle. M’Cheala Prince said that their interns often come back...
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

The culinary world and early education continue shaping students' lives

Laredo College is recognized for its state-of-the-art facilities in the two-campus district. As it continues expanding, the institution offers innovative programs at its south campus, such as Culinary Arts and Child Development. Anyone that loves the culinary world and makes it their career can immerse themselves in the quality learning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy