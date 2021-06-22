Lombardi: NP students continue to receive highest quality education

I want to thank Rep. O’Brien for proposing a public school district relief fund to help all schools offset any funding lost due to students attending charter schools, as he stated in last week’s Breeze. But, I would be remiss if I didn’t remind him that our School Department has received an additional $11 million combined between town and state funding during the last nine years. In addition, I would like to point out that, as a result of the proper funding by the mayor’s office and Town Council and good management by the School Department and School Committee, our School Department currently has a $1.6 million cumulative surplus.