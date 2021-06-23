Smithfield showing support and inclusivity

We wanted to take this opportunity as longtime Smithfield residents and parents to two Smithfield teens to express our extreme gratitude to the town for the beautiful display at Town Hall in honor of Pride month. For far too long our community has been less than welcoming and it’s about time we came together to express an openness and support not only to our LGBTQIA+ community but also to the commitment of a message and building a town culture of inclusivity, diversity, and equity for all members within our community.