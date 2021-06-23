Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ex-Black Sabbath Bassist Geezer Butler To Release His Solo Albums As “Manipulations Of The Mind – The Complete Collection” Set

By wookubus
theprp.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Black Sabbath, etc. bassist Geezer Butler has compiled his various solo works into a set dubbed “Manipulations Of The Mind – The Complete Collection“. It will feature his g/z/r/ album “Plastic Planet” (which notably saw him joined by Fear Factory‘s Burton C. Bell), his Geezer album “Black Science” and GZR‘s “Ohmwork“. A bonus record will also be included in the set. Look for it on July 30th with pre-orders available here.

www.theprp.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geezer Butler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bassist#Black Sabbath#Pre Orders#Ex Black#G Z R#Gzr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Former NIGHTWISH Singer ANETTE OLZON To Release Second Solo Album, 'Strong'

Former NIGHTWISH and current THE DARK ELEMENT vocalist Anette Olzon will release her new solo album, "Strong", on September 10 via Frontiers Music Srl. The first single and video, "Parasite", is available below. "'Parasite' is a song about those who create disaster in this world with their lies, their schemes,...
Musicloudersound.com

Stephen W Tayler releases video trailer for new solo album

Renowned mixer and producer Stephen W Tayler, who has been working on the upcoming Van der Graaf Generator Charisma Years box set and has also worked with the likes of Rush, Peter Gabriel, Kate Bush, Be-Bop Deluxe and more, has released a video trailer for his upcoming solo album Da Capo, which you can watch below.
Musicloudersound.com

Ross Halfin to release Metallica: The Black Album In Black & White photo book

Legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin is releasing a new Metallica photo book, Metallica: The Black Album In Black & White on October 19 via Reel Art Press. The book is an official collaboration with Metallica, and will feature classic and previously unpublished photographs of the quartet taken during the recording sessions for their self-titled fifth album, and its accompanying mammoth world tour. The book will include words from band members James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, and former bassist Jason Newsted.
Musicrepublic-online.com

Brian May to re-release debut solo album

Brian May is to re-release his debut solo album. The Queen rocker was "nervous" about revisiting his back catalogue but is now excited for new fans to hear 'Back to the Light' - which he first released in September 1992 - when a remastered version of the record is released on 6 August.
Musicwfpk.org

The Killers Set to Release Concept Album This Summer

The Killers released their most recent LP Imploding The Mirage last year, and are already prepared to share another full length album. The new project is said to be a concept album, according to drummer Ronnie Vannucci. During an appearance on the Sarah Hagan Backstage podcast, Vannucci confirmed the album...
Musicthesource.com

Logic Releases New Album “Ys Collection: Vol. 1”

Logic dropped off what was said to be his last album in 2020 and retired. That decision has barely lasted a year as the Maryland emcee is back with a new set of songs in The Ys Collection: Vol. 1 project. 14 songs deep with a feature from a posthumous...
Musicwcsx.com

Black Sabbath Sabotage Digital Giveaway

Make sure to listen to Big Jim’s House Monday through Friday on July 12 – July 15, for a chance to win a digital download of 8 remastered original album track MP3 songs from the album, Black Sabbath – Sabotage. Black Sabbath Super Deluxe Edition is available as of June...
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

OPETH Bassist MARTIN MENDEZ's WHITE STONES To Release 'Dancing Into Oblivion' Album

As bassist of prog legends OPETH, Martín Méndez has gained worldwide popularity and now he returns with another virtuous death metal crusher that captures the fear, loss of control and despair of lockdown in eight new tracks. For "Dancing Into Oblivion", his project WHITE STONES goes further down the path of progressive extreme metal with haunting growls, jazz-induced intermezzi and an incredible level of technical perfection.
MusicantiMUSIC

Metallica Celebrating The Black Album Anniversary With Special Releases

Metallica are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their blockbuster "Black Album" with a special reissue of the record and the "Metallica Blacklist" album that features 53 artists. We were sent the following details:. To commemorate its 30th anniversary, the GRAMMY-winning, 16x platinum-certified Black Album is receiving its definitive re-release. Remastered...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Joe Macre: Solo Debut for Former "Crack the Sky" Bassist

From the great Crack the Sky comes Joe Macre and his solo album, Bullet Train. Joe Macre is best known as the original bassist for the progressive rock band Crack the Sky, whose debut was voted album of the year in Rolling Stone Magazine in 1975 and is still considered one of the top fifty progressive rock albums of all time.
Musicsoultracks.com

Featured Album: Historic Career-Spanning Dyke & The Blazers collections released

A pioneering funk band is now they are being celebrated with the kind of collections that its iconic music deserves. Dyke & The Blazers was one of the earliest funk acts to emerge in the mid-’60s soul scene, alongside artists like James Brown and The Meters. Hailing from Phoenix, AZ, the band was known for their tight guitar riffs, grooving jazz organs, upbeat horns, and frontman Arlester “Dyke” Christian’s coarse yet commanding vocals.
Rock MusicPosted by
UPI News

Metallica to release 'Black Album' reissue, covers album

June 22 (UPI) -- Metallica will release a special reissue of The Black Album in honor of the album's 30th anniversary. The heavy metal band will celebrate the occasion by releasing a new box set and The Metallica Blacklist, an album featuring covers of Black Album songs by over 50 artists.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

KIX Frontman STEVE WHITEMAN To Release First-Ever Solo Album, 'You're Welcome'

For the first time in his 35-plus-year history of as the lead singer and frontman of KIX, Steve Whiteman will release a solo album, "You're Welcome", on July 2. The 12-song LP was co-produced by Whiteman along with his trusted collaborators Brad Divens, Jimmy Chalfant and Bob Paré; it was recorded and mixed by Divens at Fixintogetmixin Studio.
Musictheprp.com

Pearl Jam & Korn’s Jonathan Davis To Get New Funko Pop! Vinyl Figures

Funko have been unveiling a number of music-related additions to their Pop! Vinyl series this week as part part of their ‘Pop!aplaooza‘ event. Yesterday (June 30th) saw the additions of Ghost and Ozzy Osbourne to Funko‘s ‘Pop! Albums‘ line, along with upcoming releases from artists of various other genres. Today...
Musictheprp.com

Alice In Chains’ Jerry Cantrell Confirms Guns N’ Roses & Ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan Members Appear On His New Solo Single

Alice In Chains vocalist/guitarist Jerry Cantrell has confirmed the involvement of Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan on his new solo album. In newly shared pictures from a recent video shoot for the upcoming first single, Cantrell is joined not only by McKagan, but also guitarist/vocalist Greg Puciato and drummer Gil Sharone (Team Sleep, ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan, etc.)