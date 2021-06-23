Ex-Black Sabbath Bassist Geezer Butler To Release His Solo Albums As “Manipulations Of The Mind – The Complete Collection” Set

Former Black Sabbath, etc. bassist Geezer Butler has compiled his various solo works into a set dubbed “Manipulations Of The Mind – The Complete Collection“. It will feature his g/z/r/ album “Plastic Planet” (which notably saw him joined by Fear Factory‘s Burton C. Bell), his Geezer album “Black Science” and GZR‘s “Ohmwork“. A bonus record will also be included in the set. Look for it on July 30th with pre-orders available here.