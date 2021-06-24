Cancel
GBP/CHF extending rebound as BoE awaited, some upside prospects

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoE is widely expected to keep monetary policy unchanged today, with Bank Rate held at 0.10% and asset purchase target at GBP 895B. The overall tone on recovery should be upbeat given strong economy data flow. Yet, uncertainty remains high, in spite of high vaccination rate, regarding the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic that delayed restrictions easing. Headline inflation came in above BoE’s target in May. But the MPC would continue to view the movements as temporary and transitory.

