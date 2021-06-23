Fishing Gear: Lowrance's New Elite FS Fishfinder Series
Lowrance, a world-leader in fishing electronics since 1957, announced today the most powerful Elite series fishfinder/chartplotter available – the new, Elite FS. The latest introduction in Lowrance’s line-up of mid-range fishfinder/chartplotter displays, the Elite Fishing System (FS) combines a full line-up of fishfinding tools with a display that is easy to use and easy to install. From new, high resolution ActiveTarget Live Sonar and Active Imaging with Lowrance CHIRP Sonar, SideScan and DownScan Imaging to preloaded C-MAP® Contour+ Fishing Maps, Elite FS offers anglers all the tools needed to find and catch more fish.www.in-fisherman.com