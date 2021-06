No, this is not another post about doing some classic yoga and pilates exercises at home, or in the nearby park. Nor it is about running, which some find extra challenging and the best way to get into shape. During the summertime, when the temperatures are pretty high, working out and feeling the breeze in your face can only be achieved to one activity, and that is cycling. If you are bored of the classic bicycle and you are looking for something new and more efficient, then the fat tire moped-style e-bike is the best solution for this summer.