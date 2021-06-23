5 Tips for Successful Shore Fishing

Shore fishing can offer some tremendous fish-catching opportunities, here are a few tips to maximize your time. I’ll admit I’m spoiled in that the region in which I live offers some of the best year-round freshwater fishing opportunities anywhere in the United States. Western New York is home to the eastern basin of Lake Erie, the upper and lower Niagara River, the latter of which empties into another Great Lake (Ontario), not to mention the countless tributaries, mountain streams and natural lakes that dot the map.