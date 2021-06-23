Central Michigan Chippewas Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 684)
The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 team breakdown with the Central Michigan Chippewas. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) recap last season and preview their upcoming roster and season. Will Jim McElwain turn the corner this year and perhaps take CMU to the MAC Championship? Who do the Chippewas go with at quarterback? Is there a better one two punch in the MAC then Kobe Lewis & Lew Nicholls? Will Central Michigan find themselves bowling come December? Can the pass defense improve from a season ago? We talk it all on this Central Michigan episode of The College Football Experience.www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com