‘AGT’ Pranked Sofia Vergara Into Thinking She Shot Simon Cowell With an Arrow

Simon Cowell is cooking up a new musical game show with a high stakes twist, as contestants will choose whether to stay in or cash out. Walk The Line will premiere on ITV in the U.K. with the global roll-out for the project set to be handled by ITV Studios. Cowell will return to the broadcaster where he currently serves as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent and before that The X Factor and Pop Idol. The veteran producer will once again head up a judging panel for this new singing competition.