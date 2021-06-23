Elton John to perform final two concerts at Dodgers Stadium, presale tickets available

Elton John has announced that his Farewell Yellow Brick Road – The Final Tour will conclude next year, with five new stadium dates announced in the UK and more in Europe and North America. Many of the dates will mark the final time the legendary musician performs in those cities on tour. The UK venues include the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, the Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, and Anfield Stadium in Liverpool. The final dates are currently scheduled to take place over two nights at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, in November 2022. Tickets are scheduled to go...