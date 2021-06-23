Elton John to perform final two concerts at Dodgers Stadium, presale tickets available
Elton John has announced the final North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, wrapping up with two Los Angeles concert dates at Dodger Stadium. Elton John will take on Doyers Stadium on November 19, 2022 and November 20, 2022. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 30, with presale tickets available to American Express card members beginning on Wednesday, June 23 at 12pm. There are a variety of presales happening for Elton John’s two concerts at Dodger Stadium:www.grimygoods.com