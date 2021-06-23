Cancel
LORDE brings her Solar Power tour to the Shrine Auditorium, presale Thursday

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLORDE is back and brining her Solar Power tour to Los Angeles! Catch LORDE at the Shrine Auditorium on May 5, 2022. Tickets to LORDE at the Shrine are priced at $49.50 – $125 and will go on sale this Friday, June 25 at 10am! LORDE is having an artist presale on Thursday, June 24 at 10am. Fans can access the artist presale by using the following ticket link and password: strangeairlines. Additional Lorde tour dates can be found here and here.

