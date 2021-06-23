LORDE brings her Solar Power tour to the Shrine Auditorium, presale Thursday

Last week, Lorde returned with the ultraviolet single “Solar Power.” It recalled George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90” and Primal Scream’s “Loaded.” It sampled cicadas, and it was an apt love letter to that big ol’ star in the sky from the singer who pronounced on her last album Melodrama that she was going to disappear into the sun. Today, the New Zealand musician released more details about her long-awaited third album: Solar Power is coming August 20, and she’s announced a tour for 2022. She also revealed the track list, which features twelve songs along with two bonus tracks.