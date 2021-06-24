The Way Too Early College Football Week 12 Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 686)

The College Football Experience podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 2021 season preview by taking a look at some of the most interesting teams and story lines of the 2021 season. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) reveals his most interesting teams in the power 5 conferences heading into this college football season. Will Matt Campbell and Iowa State continue to grow and make a run at the Big 12 Championship? Is Ole Miss the most interesting team in the country? Will this be the year Chip Kelly and UCLA make a big statement? How will Mississippi State do in year two of the Mike Leach era. Will Rutgers continue to surprise in the Big Ten? Is Indiana for real or a pretender? We talk it all on this episode of The College Football Experience.