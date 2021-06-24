The Way Too Early College Football Week 12 Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 686)
The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 2021 way too early week by week preview slate with the week 12 college football slate. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) is joined by Patty C (@PattyC831) & NC Nick (@NC_Nick) as the trio picks the top 30 games of the week. Will Iowa State upset Oklahoma in Norman? Is Oregon doomed for a loss at Utah? Can Chip Kelly and UCLA take down USC? Will Liberty be able to handle Louisiana and Levi Lewis? Are the Buffs primed for an upset over the Washington Huskies in Boulder? Will Nebraska put a scare in Wisconsin in Madison? Could Mel Tucker lead Michigan State into Colmbus and actually make it a game? Will SMU sneak up on Cincinnati? Is BYU prepared for a Georgia Southern triple option attack? Could Virginia Tech and Miami be for the ACC Coastal?www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com