Los Angeles, CA

Tame Impala announced headline gig at Hollywood Bowl, presale tickets available

grimygoods.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian psych pop slayers, Tame Impala have announced two Los Angeles tour dates! Tame Impala will headline the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, November 2 and Wednesday, November 3, 2022. Joining Tame Impala will be Perfume Genius. Tickets to Tame Impala at the Hollywood Bowl go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 25 at 10am. Presale! There is an artists presale happening Wednesday, June 23. Fans can access the presale by using the following ticket link and password: RUSHIUM. Additional Tame Impala tour dates can be found below!

www.grimygoods.com
