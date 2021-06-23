Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Raekwon, Ghostface Killah and GZA bring their 3 Chambers Tour to the Novo in Downtown LA

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWu fans rejoice! Get a dose of the Shaolin when Raekwon, Ghostface Killah and GZA bring their 3 Chambers Tour to the Novo in Downtown, Los Angeles. The three iconic rappers will blaze the stage at the Novo on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. The show is all-ages with tickets priced at $34.50 – $74.50. Tickets to Raekwon, Ghostface Killah and GZA at the Novo go on sale this Friday, June 25 at 10am. VIP packages are also available where fans can take a part in a post-show meet & greet with Ghostface Killah, and a signed can of Hard Cream by Ghost with a 4 pack to take home.

