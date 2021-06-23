Cancel
Hot Show Alert: Reyna Tropical will perform at the recently reopened La Cita bar in Downtown LA

grimygoods.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReyna Tropical are bringing their lush Afro-Mexican textures, melodies and reggaeton beats, to La Cita for an intimate club show! Catch Reyna Tropical live on Friday, June 25 at the recently reopened and beloved, La Cita in Downtown LA. The duo, made up of Fabi Reyna and Sumohair, deliver an oh-so-lovely fco-mingling of Spanish and English words. Overlayed by Sumohair’s electronically-warm melodies, Reyna Tropical make for the kind of soothing jams suited as much for summer evenings as well as late-night bedroom soirees. Songs like “Niña” and “Mas Y Mas” rumble tenderly forward on a collection of tropically-hued instrumentals, complete with dizzy percussion tumbles and glowing guitar lines, all the while Reyna’s lucid croons continue to twirl just as much around their winding melodies.

www.grimygoods.com
