Charlotte 49ers Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 685)

The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its “Way Too Early” 2021 college football week by week preview with previewing the week 11 slate of games. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD), Patty C (@PattyC831) & NC Nick (@NC_Nick) hit on the top games of the week and why those matchups are the key games of the weekend. The guys also highlight which games are the worst games of the week and which teams will be upset. Will Penn State get past Michigan in a huge Big Ten East game? Could North Carolina get upset by the Pitt Panthers? Will Arizona State at Washington be a Pac 12 Championship game preview? Will Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies take a L on the road in Oxford, Mississippi against Lane Kiffin and company? Will the Miami vs Florida State rivalry ever get back to where it used to be? Are the USC Trojans able to avoid an upset spot at California? Will Northwestern at Wisconsin be for the Big Ten West Championship? Could Mike Leach and his Mississippi State Bulldogs take down Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers? Can Craig Bohl and the Wyoming Cowboys pull off the big upset against the Boise State Broncos? Are the Buffaloes and Karl Dorrell able to make it two in a row against the UCLA Bruins? Will Gus Malzhan and UCF get tested in Dallas against Sonny Dykes and the SMU Mustangs? Is the Nevada at San Diego State game going to be for the Mountain West Championship berth? We talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.