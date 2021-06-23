Charlotte 49ers Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 685)
The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 team college football preview with the Charlotte 49ers. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) and Patty C (@PattyC831) highlight the upcoming 49ers season and touch on how their roster is looking heading into the new season. Can Will Healy take Charlotte back to its second bowl game? Who will start at quarterback for the 49ers? Can we officially throw out last seasons results because of covid? Did the 49ers win the transfer portal in Conference USA? Could Charlotte be a team with an extremely high ceiling? We talk it all on this Charlotte 49ers edition of The College Football Experience.www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com