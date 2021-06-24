Fisher, Preston J - Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance and 2 additional charges
On June 16, 2021, the East Earl Township Police Department charged Preston Fisher of East Earl with Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. On April 7, 2021 at 3:09 PM, officers investigated a two-vehicle crash on Reading Road at Union Grove Road. It is alleged that Fisher was driving while under the influence of marijuana when the crash occurred. Fisher was also found in possession of non-prescribed marijuana and drug paraphernalia.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com