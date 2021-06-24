Cancel
Net Eye for Mac

Cover picture for the articleNet Eye is a small app that lives in your status bar and constantly monitors your internet connection. Also, “Net eye” provides other features as follows:. Shows the local IP for each connected device including the network interface name. Shows the public IP. Shows the DNS. See the connection status:...

Seamless for Mac

Seamless is a cross-platform file-sharing app based on Apple CloudKit, with native Mac and iOS apps, as well as a web version. You can save files and text with Seamless. Seamless was designed for making file-sharing as easy as possible. It offers an unparalleled experience when it comes to sharing small files and text within your Apple devices.
CleanUp smb mess for Mac

CleanUp smb mess can quickly and easily clean FAT 32 drives, pendrives, SD memories for mobiles and cameras, SMB/CIFS Samba shares (Windows and Linux) from ".DS_Dtore" and "._*" files, and other invisibles files the Mac lefts behind. Features:. GUI with a lot of options. Can remove also Temporary Items, Time...
Hyperkey for Mac

Hyperkey allows you to convert your caps lock key or any of your modifier keys to the hyper key: ⌃⌥⌘⇧. The hyper key acts as an additional modifier key that you can use in all of your other apps that have keyboard shortcuts. Don't want to sacrifice a key?. Use...
WeBooK for Mac

Save unlimited webpages across websites-web collector WeBook saves webpages easily working with an extension. Click on the link, and the webpage is selected. You are able to preview the page you’ve selected in real time so you don’t have to worry about that if there’s some pages missing. After previewing the selected webpages, click ok, and they are save to WeBooK. Before the "reading list" came out, you might have saved some webpages in your Chrome bookmark. Now with a single click on WeBooK, you can view your bookmark list, and choose the pages you want to save to WeBooK. This means you do not need the WeBooK extension if you don’t do bulk-selections.
How to zoom in and out on a Mac

Want to zoom in real close to something on your Mac? Or maybe you're looking to pull back for a wider view? Either way, we've got your back. If you want to be able to zoom in and out on your Mac — be it your entire screen or just in a specific window — you have a few different options to choose from.
Mac FoneLab Screen Recorder 2.0.32

FoneLab allows you to capture video, audio, online tutorial, etc on Mac, and you can easily customize size, edit the video or audio, and more. Choose recording or capture area and lock the recording area. Choose Format. Select video or audio format. Record Offline. No internet connection required during the...
Final Cut Pro for Mac

Redesigned from the ground up, Final Cut Pro combines revolutionary video editing with a powerful media organization and incredible performance to let you create at the speed of thought. Revolutionary Video Editing. The Magnetic Timeline uses advanced metadata for faster, easier editing. Enhanced Timeline Index lets you drag and drop...
FiveActs for Mac

Set your creativity free and become a screenwriter! FiveActs helps you compose your next story or play and will become an indispensable companion on your writing journey. FiveActs supports you through every step of the writing process, from developing an initial idea to completing the final touches on your finished screenplay.
MAC OS app folder as a file

I am starting to investigate Mac OS installers. I created one sample one this morning, and I believe I saw an option to make the app folder be seen like a file, but I cannot find where I saw this anymore. I cannot find it in the documentation either. Does...
Goban for Mac

Use Goban to play the game of go against the program. Play with people on the Internet go servers or your local network. Observe live pro and amateur games on IGS, the Internet Go Server. Review and analyze games. Browse through joseki or fuseki libraries. Goban is a powerful, simple, fast, and elegant go board for Mac.
MultiPassword for Mac

MultiPassword is a secure, reliable password and login manager. All data is stored in encrypted form and synced across devices. Cybersecurity is an important, relevant issue because websites, apps, and web browsers are often attacked. This sometimes results in user passwords being stolen. The problem worsens if a user uses the same logins and passwords for different websites. Doing so allows attackers to gain access to e-mail addresses, social media accounts, banking apps, and more. Cybersecurity experts advise using strong and - extremely important - different passwords for each account. The best option is to create random passwords using dedicated password generators. MultiPassword stores all your logins and passwords in an encrypted vault synced across all your devices. We use the latest end-to-end encryption technologies AES-256, RSA, HKDF, PBKDF2, etc., to protect your personal data.
Best 4K Monitors for Mac

With working from home becoming the new normal for many, you may be in the boat of users looking to upgrade their monitor setup. Perhaps you are looking to get better visuals or for an option that could prevent strain on your neck from having to look down constantly. With all these factors in mind, picking the correct device can be a difficult task, even more so if you need it to match your current display. In this guide, we’ve listed twelve of the best 4K monitors for Mac you should consider buying.
The best Mac printers in 2021

What's the best Mac printer available today? Well, it largely depends on what you want it for. Are you mainly interested in printing photos, documents, or other things like CD labels? What size prints do you need? Do you want to print on the road, at home, or at your studio?
TPV Email Problem on Macs

PG just received the following email from a long-time TPV participant:. For some months now, I’ve had a weird problem with my Passive Voice subscription. Most (not quite all) of the emails are truncated in Apple Mail, a fraction of the way down the email. Fairly obvious when I see six item headings but only the first one or two corresponding posts. Truncation often seems to happen after (if not precisely at) a link, or before an illustration. Usually within a post, not between them.
DEFlicker for After Effects for Mac

DEFlicker is your solution for problematic high frame rate and timelapse footage!. DEFlicker automatically smoothes out annoying flicker when shooting high frame rate or timelapse video. Fix high-speed video. DEFlicker automatically handles the problems of strobing and flickering caused by man-made light sources when shooting high frame rate footage!. Timelapse...
Where Is the “Recycle Bin” on a Mac?

If you’re familiar with the Windows 10 Recycle Bin for deleting files and you just switched to Mac, you might wonder where the equivalent is on a Mac. It’s called “Trash,” and it’s located in the Dock. Here’s how to use it. The Recycle Bin Is “Trash” or “Bin” on...
Internal Error - Fusion 8 Mac

Ive done some digging and have tried the using first aid/restarting but I still get the Internal Error issue everytime I try to load Fusion 8. On top of this Im unable to import my Windows into another system as it says it is suspended. As I cant load up VMware im unable to force it stop, as ive seen suggested elsewhere.
OpenZFS for Mac

OpenZFS is an open-source storage platform. It includes the functionality of both traditional file systems and volume manager. It has many advanced features including:. Protection against data corruption. Integrity checking for both data and metadata. Continuous integrity verification and automatic "self-healing" repair. Data redundancy with mirroring, RAID-Z1/2/3 [and DRAID]. Support...
Time4Pay for Mac

Time4Pay offers a simple yet powerful way to keep track of the time you spend on projects. A timer keeps track of the amount of time you spend during a work session. These recorded times can then be used to generate invoices. Other features such as the ability to include flat rate items, project status history, project notes, and flexible project reporting make Time4Pay an ideal solution for anyone who needs to easily track time spent working on projects and to send invoices to clients.
Band-in-a-Box 2021 for Mac Is Here

I remain a fan of the Band-in-a-Box app and I’m pleased to see their continued support for the Mac. This app lets you easily create backing tracks for any song. You just type in your chord changes, pick a style, and then you can start singing (or jamming) on top of it. I’m pretty sure the first time I bought this app was in the late 80’s.