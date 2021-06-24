Net Eye for Mac

MultiPassword is a secure, reliable password and login manager. All data is stored in encrypted form and synced across devices. Cybersecurity is an important, relevant issue because websites, apps, and web browsers are often attacked. This sometimes results in user passwords being stolen. The problem worsens if a user uses the same logins and passwords for different websites. Doing so allows attackers to gain access to e-mail addresses, social media accounts, banking apps, and more. Cybersecurity experts advise using strong and - extremely important - different passwords for each account. The best option is to create random passwords using dedicated password generators. MultiPassword stores all your logins and passwords in an encrypted vault synced across all your devices. We use the latest end-to-end encryption technologies AES-256, RSA, HKDF, PBKDF2, etc., to protect your personal data.