Healthcare-related impact of gout in hospitalized patients in Spain

By Diego Benavent, Diana Peiteado, María Ángeles Martinez-Huedo, María Hernandez-Hurtado, Alejandro Balsa, Eugenio de Miguel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo analyze the epidemiology, clinical features and costs of hospitalized patients with gout during the last decade in Spain. Retrospective observational study based on data from the Minimum Basic Data Set (MBDS) from the Spanish National Health Service database. Patients ≥ 18 years with any gout diagnosis at discharge who had been admitted to public or private hospitals between 2005 and 2015 were included. Patients were divided in two periods: p1 (2005–2010) and p2 (2011–2015) to compare the number of hospitalizations, mean costs and mortality rates. Data from 192,037 patients with gout was analyzed. There was an increase in the number of hospitalized patients with gout (p < 0.001). The more frequent comorbidities were diabetes (27.6% of patients), kidney disease (26.6%) and heart failure (19.3%). Liver disease (OR 2.61), dementia (OR 2.13), cerebrovascular diseases (OR 1.57), heart failure (OR 1.41), and kidney disease (OR 1.34) were associated with a higher mortality risk. Women had a lower risk of mortality than men (OR 0.85). General mortality rates in these hospitalized patients progressively increased over the years (p < 0.001). In addition, costs gradually rose, presenting a significant increase in p2 even after adjusting for inflation (p = 0.001). A progressive increase in hospitalizations, mortality rates and cost in hospitalized patients with gout was observed. This harmful trend in a preventable illness highlights the need for change and the search for new healthcare strategies.

#Healthcare#Cohort Study#Coronary Heart Disease#Observational Study#Mbds#Western#Spanish#The Ministry Of Health#Arthropathy
