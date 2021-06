New Building Confirms Medical Device Manufacturer's Commitment to Growth by Adding 50,000 Sq Ft in the Atlanta Area. Previously located in Norcross, Georgia, Pajunk is known for manufacturing innovative devices for regional anesthesia, which allows a surgical procedure to be done on a region of the body without the patient being unconscious. Regional anesthesia has experienced consistent growth globally, as clinicians and patients prefer the benefits of regional over general anesthesia: enabling quicker recovery while reducing nausea or vomiting and the need to prescribe opioids to manage post-procedural pain. With the opioid epidemic reaching an all-time high in the U.S., regional anesthesia is becoming more prevalent.