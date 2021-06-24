Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Phil J and Alice S Sheridan Foundation Invests $1M to Support BIPOC and Woman Owned Businesses

By Staff Report
valdostaceo.com
 5 days ago

On Wednesday, June 23, NewTown Macon announced a $1 million pledge has been made by the Phil J and Alice S Sheridan Foundation to NewTown Macon’s Godsey Initiatives Fund. This pledge will help start Central Georgia’s first Community Development Financial Institution, known as NewTown Loans. Supported by parent company NewTown Macon, NewTown Loans works with underserved real estate developers and entrepreneurs and provides them with the coaching, funding, and inspirational capital needed to improve properties, grow sustainable businesses, and transform neighborhoods.

valdostaceo.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Personal Loans#Poverty#Charity#Woman Owned Businesses#The Sheridan Foundation#Woodruff Foundation#The Woodruff Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Charities
Related
Small BusinessInside Indiana Business

Strengthen Local Economies – By Supporting Black-Owned Businesses

The “Indiana GPS: Strategies for Resilience" report found Indiana has a shortage of entrepreneurs. According to the report, nearly 40% of Indiana’s firms are at least 16 years old and employ about 75% of the workforce. These businesses are crucial to our local economies and the success of our thriving communities. Undeniably, the current pandemic has been exceedingly difficult on Black business owners’ mental and financial health. Though many organizations and corporations have stepped up to help Black businesses, it’s not guaranteed that they will be able to keep their doors open.
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Best Buy to spend $1.2 billion by 2025 supporting BIPOC businesses

Best Buy says it will spend at least $1.2 billion by 2025 supporting BIPOC businesses as it works to diversify its business from the supply chain to how it advertises. In addition to financial support, the electronics retailer also plans to provide access to its business resources in areas such as sourcing and product development to the companies run by Black, Indigenous and people of color. The support will range from feedback to using Best Buy's distribution network and helping house inventory.
Brooklyn, NYphilanthropynewsdigest.org

Social Justice Fund launches loan fund for Brooklyn BIPOC businesses

The Social Justice Fund of the Joe and Clara Wu Tsai Foundation has announced the launch of a $2.5 million loan fund that will provide support for Brooklyn’s Black, Indigenous, and people of color business owners and help drive an equitable post-pandemic recovery. In partnership with two community development financial...
Charitieshomedepot.com

The Home Depot Foundation Invests to Support Veterans in the Navajo Nation

The Home Depot Foundation today announced it has invested more than $135,000 to turn COVID-19 shielding shelters into permanent housing for U.S. military veterans in the Navajo Nation. In partnership with the nonprofit CORE (Community Organized Relief Efforts), the Foundation will construct 25 shielding structures to enable electricity and other amenities to provide permanent housing solutions for veterans and their families.
Small Businessyounghollywood.com

5 Queer-Owned Businesses You Should Support!

(Nebula Thrift Shop/TikTok/@nebulathriftshop) It’s that time of year! June is Pride Month, which means a colorful tidal wave of rainbow-themed and rainbow-colored merchandise sold in almost every store you go to. You can’t go wrong with rainbows, but what if you want to spice it up a little this year? Or maybe you just want a new way to support the LGBTQ+ community beyond wearing rainbow? We’ve put together a list of queer-owned businesses that you can shop from to show pride and support not just in June but all year round!
Businessgreenamerica.org

CSR Specialist Celebrated for Supporting Women-Owned Businesses

From her experience at Xerox and IBM, to her seat on Business for Social Responsibility’s board and role as practitioner advisor for Georgetown University’s Center for Social Impact Communications, Mary Fehlig has built her reputation as corporate social responsibility (CSR) expert. Fehlig’s extensive background has drawn many clients to her...
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

Grants support minority-owned businesses

SANDUSKY — In its ongoing efforts to support minority-owned businesses, a relatively new organization made a major financial commitment to more than two-dozen businesses. The Minority Business Empowerment Team recently earmarked $50,000 to support 25 Erie County-based small businesses owned by Blacks, women, Latinos and Asians. These funds came from...
Homelesshomedepot.com

The Home Depot Foundation Increases Investment to More than $100 Million in Support of Veterans Experiencing Homelessness

The Home Depot Foundation today announced its investment of an additional $6.4 million to combat veteran homelessness and support veteran housing initiatives. Since 2011, the Foundation has contributed more than $100 million to organizations supporting veterans facing homelessness as part of a larger commitment to invest $500 million in veteran causes by 2025.
Ellis County, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Heartland Foundation supports DSNWK’s Custom Creations store

Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas has announced a grant award from the Heartland Community Foundation in the amount of $6,990 to benefit DSNWK’s Custom Creations new downtown store. DSNWK will be utilizing the grant for start-up costs, including the purchase of a printer for engraving, printing, and laser cutting on...
EconomyKevinMD.com

Why physician-owned businesses need our attention and support

Like most, our family decided that we had outgrown our current home a few years ago and wanted to move into a larger house that offered more square footage and land. It had been nearly twenty years since living in the house we have owned since the end of the residency, and the house-hunting effort seemed more bewildering and confusing than two decades ago. At the time, I was too busy running my own practice and starting another business venture and did not have the time or inclination to figure it out on my own.
Springfield, ILWAND TV

How you can show support for Black-owned businesses in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - From a concession trailer to a brick and mortar store, Margaret Taylor and her husband Jerome bring comfort food to the table. Their business and hospitality turns their customers into family. Fridays are usually busy at their restaurant, MJ's Fish & Chicken Express. In Taylor's establishment, the surge of customers is more like a family reunion.
Economybizjournals

Black-owned businesses in Buffalo get support from General Motors, LISC

Twelve Black-owned businesses in Western New York have received grant funding to help them explore new opportunities. The grant comes through the “Scale Up WNY” program, a partnership between General Motors and Local Initiatives Support Corporation Western New York, that seeks to assist the growth of Black-owned businesses that are undercapitalized but well-positioned for growth.
CharitiesPosted by
TheStreet

Tresca Design Receives Additional Investment From The Prentice Family Foundation To Support Its Expansion In Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tresca Design, a world-class engineering firm based in Buffalo, New York, announced today that it has received an additional investment from The Prentice Family Foundation. This funding, together with the Foundation's investments in 2020, will provide Tresca financial backing as it continues to grow, create jobs and make a significant economic impact on the Western New York region.
Palm Beach County, FLbocaratontribune.com

Palm Beach County Black Business Investment Corporation Awarded $1.3 Million in Grant Funds to Support Black Owned Businesses

Boca Raton, FL – The Palm Beach County Black Business Investment Corporation (PBCBBIC) was awarded $1.3 million in grant funds by the the U.S. Department of Treasury – CDFI Fund on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The announcement came at a White House press briefing facilitated by Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The grant funds will be used to bolster PBCBBIC’s lending to Black-owned businesses.