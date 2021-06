KEY ACTION The Wayne County Health Department will move into the American Red Cross building at 244 W. South St., Wooster. DISCUSSION “Wooster Residents have benefitted from the use of this building since construction was completed in 2008,” said Commissioner Sue Smail in a press release. “Through this agreement, residents will continue to have use of the building for Red Cross activities, while the county health department will have new space in which to conduct its essential services for the citizens of Wayne County.”