PARIS, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF), the global body pursuing purpose and positive change across the consumer goods industry, today announced that two new Co-Chairs have been elected to its Board of Directors: Daniel Zhang, Chairman & CEO of Alibaba Group, and James Quincey, Chairman & CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. The announcement was made after the Board of Directors meeting held during this year's Global Summit, which is being held virtually for the first time.