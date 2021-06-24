Warren Equity Announces the Formation of GUNNISON and the Acquisitions of Pittman, West Tree Service, and Woodson
Warren Equity Partners (“Warren Equity”), a lower middle market private equity fund, is pleased to announce the formation of GUNNISON (the “Company”), a platform focused on vegetation management services for utility, residential, commercial, and government end markets, as well as the acquisitions of Pittman’s Tree and Landscaping (“Pittman”), West Tree Service, and Woodson Incorporated (“Woodson”). Warren Equity has completed seven acquisitions since establishing the original platform in 2020. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.metroatlantaceo.com