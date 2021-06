The average rate for a 30-year mortgage is starting the week at 3.438%, slightly higher than the 3.425% seen on Friday. Rates for other loan types are higher as well. The 30-year increase comes after Freddie Mac’s benchmark rate averaged more than 3% for just the second time in the last two months and could be the beginning of a much-anticipated increase in rates. Money tracks rates daily and reflects a borrower with an average credit score.