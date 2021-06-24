Cancel
Fulton County, GA

Phil J and Alice S Sheridan Foundation Invests $1M to Support BIPOC and Woman Owned Businesses

By Staff Report
metroatlantaceo.com
 5 days ago

On Wednesday, June 23, NewTown Macon announced a $1 million pledge has been made by the Phil J and Alice S Sheridan Foundation to NewTown Macon’s Godsey Initiatives Fund. This pledge will help start Central Georgia’s first Community Development Financial Institution, known as NewTown Loans. Supported by parent company NewTown Macon, NewTown Loans works with underserved real estate developers and entrepreneurs and provides them with the coaching, funding, and inspirational capital needed to improve properties, grow sustainable businesses, and transform neighborhoods.

#Commercial Real Estate#Personal Loans#Poverty#Charity#Woman Owned Businesses#The Sheridan Foundation#Woodruff Foundation#The Woodruff Foundation
