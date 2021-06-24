Moore Colson Launches Service for New Accounting Lease Standard ASC 842

Some businesses like the idea of having an in-house bookkeeper because it makes them feel safe knowing their needs can be met at the drop of a hat. But what about when that bookkeeper wants annual leave or needs to take off time for being ill. The many types of leave an employee requires can cause major financial setbacks for a business’s budget. This along with the high costs of recruitment and training can lead to unnecessary write-offs. BOSS now offers a way forward with their outsource accounting freedom service designed to offer businesses to have their bookkeeping tasks performed by a bookkeeper dedicated to their company whenever they need without the fear of budget overruns, making it easier to keep track of where money is going out.