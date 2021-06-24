Moore Colson Launches Service for New Accounting Lease Standard ASC 842
Moore Colson, an award-winning accounting, consulting and advisory firm in Atlanta, is pleased to announce a new lease accounting service offering to clients, ensuring their compliance with the new accounting lease standard (ASC 842). The standard is effective for non-public, calendar year-end companies on January 1, 2022. Under the new standard, companies must record a right of use asset and lease liability on the balance sheet for most leasing arrangements.metroatlantaceo.com