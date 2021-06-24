Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Moore Colson Launches Service for New Accounting Lease Standard ASC 842

metroatlantaceo.com
 5 days ago

Moore Colson, an award-winning accounting, consulting and advisory firm in Atlanta, is pleased to announce a new lease accounting service offering to clients, ensuring their compliance with the new accounting lease standard (ASC 842). The standard is effective for non-public, calendar year-end companies on January 1, 2022. Under the new standard, companies must record a right of use asset and lease liability on the balance sheet for most leasing arrangements.

metroatlantaceo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asc#Moorecolson Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Atlanta, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Moore Colson Selected as Top Business Accounting Firm by Daily Report’s Best of 2021

Moore Colson, an award-winning accounting, consulting and advisory firm in Atlanta, has been ranked as a Top 3 Business Accounting Provider in Georgia by the Daily Report’s Best of 2021. The 2021 publication represents the eleventh annual Best of List compiled by Daily Report and is based on votes received from readers in the Georgia legal community throughout various categories.
Milford, INinkfreenews.com

Customer Service Representative and Account Manager

The Papers, Inc. is a privately-owned commercial printing company that has served its customers for over 80 years. TPI specializes in cold web offset and sheet fed printing and also provides bindery, inserting, mailing and delivery services. TPI specializes in the printing of community and college newspapers plus general commercial...
Economyaccountingtoday.com

ASC 842 and GASB 87 leasing compliance: 6 steps to prepare

Compliance with the lease accounting standards applies to every organization subject to the rules of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) and Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB), regardless of size. Even if you only have a few leases, you still need to go through the process of identifying, abstracting, classifying, properly accounting for and managing your leases throughout their terms.
Economyprunderground.com

BOSS’ New Fixed-Fee Outsource Accounting Service Alleviates Crippling Write-Offs

Some businesses like the idea of having an in-house bookkeeper because it makes them feel safe knowing their needs can be met at the drop of a hat. But what about when that bookkeeper wants annual leave or needs to take off time for being ill. The many types of leave an employee requires can cause major financial setbacks for a business’s budget. This along with the high costs of recruitment and training can lead to unnecessary write-offs. BOSS now offers a way forward with their outsource accounting freedom service designed to offer businesses to have their bookkeeping tasks performed by a bookkeeper dedicated to their company whenever they need without the fear of budget overruns, making it easier to keep track of where money is going out.
Softwarewoodard.com

Improving Your Accounting Services 101

Maybe your accounting firm is thriving and growing at a record pace. But like they say, there’s always room for improvement. To give your clients the best services they can get and keep your firm flourishing, learn how you can improve your accounting services. How to improve your accounting services.
Businessaccountancytoday.co.uk

BK Plus launches new service offering

BK Plus has announced a new service offering which will aim to support businesses with their banking, financing and restructuring needs. The firm has appointed Kim Richards, a licensed insolvency practitioner with nearly 20 years’ experience in the sector, to build and develop a banking and restructuring team. The appointment...
EconomyFinancial-Planning.com

Morningstar and Dimensional launch automated managed accounts service for retirement planning

Morningstar Investment Management and asset manager Dimensional Fund Advisors are launching an automated managed accounts service for financial advisors and RIAs, to bring customizable planning and investment advice to clients in retirement plans. The platform expands the Morningstar Retirement Manager user interface to bring clients with smaller account sizes “high-quality,...
EconomyPosted by
WestfairOnline

ON THE HORIZON: NEW LEASE TREATMENT UNDER GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES

Over the past few years, professional services firms worked diligently to understand and implement the new revenue recognition standards which had minimal impact on recognition, but did enhance the notes to their U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) basis financial statements. Now firms should be turn-ing their attention and focus to the impact of the new lease accounting standards, whose implementation is on the horizon and will most certainly have financial statement implications. This piece is intended to provide a high-level overview on the financial statement implications of the new lease accounting standards (ASC 842) without getting into the actual ac-counting for the debits and credits.
Personal FinancePosted by
JC Post

Hy-Vee launches new financial services across its 8 states

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announces the launch of Hy-Vee Financial Services, fueled by Midwest Heritage, according to a media release from the company. Customers across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region can now enroll in and apply for financial services, including checking and savings accounts, auto and home insurance, home mortgages, consumer loans and pet insurance. Additionally, Hy-Vee Fuel Saver + Perks and Hy-Vee Plus premium members can also access exclusive insurance services and additional savings on mortgage loans and pet insurance. Customers can visit Hy-Vee Financial Services online at www.mhbank.com/financial-services to learn more.
EconomyMarietta Daily Journal

Moore Colson hires tax senior manager

Cumberland-based Moore Colson recently announced the addition of Stacey Martin, CPA, as a senior manager in the firm's Tax Services Practice. Martin brings over 10 years of experience advising large public and private business clients on complex tax matters. For more information, visit MooreColson.com. Support Local Journalism. Now, more than...
Healthaccessandmobilityprofessional.com

New partnership launched to strengthen tech-enabled care services

Technology-enabled care services provider Astraline and care consultancy Thoughts Become Things have joined forces to strengthen the services care providers across the UK. The partners aim to put technology at the heart of care provision, to bring services to more people who need support. Sue Jones, CEO at Thoughts Become...
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

T-Mobile Launches New Services for Small Business

T-Mobile has launched new services designed to help small businesses succeed in a mobile-first digital transformation strategy. The new services include offering Business Unlimited smartphone plans, which have unlimited 5G access, high-speed hotspot data, and greater Premium Data. T-Mobile Small Business Services. With unlimited Premium Data, businesses can use as...
RetailSFGate

Pegasus Logistics Group Launches Installation as a New Service Offering

DALLAS (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. Pegasus Logistics Group, a specialized global freight forwarder, recently announced the launch of their installation service offering. Their fully vetted installation partner network allows them to offer customers a seamless transportation and installation experience, from start to finish. With this new service offering, they take on coordination of all transportation and installation activities, removing the obstacles that so many shippers face today when attempting to coordinate the delivery and installation of their high value equipment.
Economysikich.com

Lease Accounting: Key Concepts

Private companies that have not yet adopted the provisions of ASC 842, Leases, will soon see changes in the lease accounting rules. As privately held entities prepare to implement the new rules, it is helpful to understand overarching implications of the new lease accounting model. Below, we explore that:. Key...
Georgia Statemetroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Power Recognized Nationally as a “Most Trusted Brand” in the Utility Industry

Residential customers have rated Georgia Power as a “Most Trusted Brand” according to a study by industry-leading analysts in the energy sector. The company was ranked among top utilities based on communication effectiveness, customer focus, community support, reliable quality, environmental dedication and company reputation in the 2021 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study from Escalent.
TechnologyTelegraph

Customer service standards are in decline – and bots are to blame

Q: I bet I’m not the only one who spends a lot of their time waiting for a big corporation to answer my phone calls. Has customer service got worse during the pandemic?. A: In March 2020, during the first lockdown, I felt the level of service improved. An overwhelming feeling of goodwill made us much better neighbours, while supermarket staff urged us to “stay safe”. More people shopped locally and rediscovered the true personal service provided by independent retailers who run their own shop.
Houston Chronicle

HearingLife Launches New "OnDemand" Remote Care Service

SOMERSET, N.J. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. This complimentary after-hours service is available to customers when their offices are not. It is designed to provide personalized assistance while customers remain safely at home or to access when they are traveling. The new service will be offered at no charge to all HearingLife customers. http://www.hearinglife.com/ondemand.