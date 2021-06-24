TiE Atlanta Announces 2021 Cohort for Minority- and Women-Owned Business Program

(Switching Fashion Editorial):- Miami, Florida Jun 20, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Committed to catalyzing self-care for women everywhere, HER-MINE has provided self-care lifestyle boxes for women for almost a year. Their namesake family member Hermine Ricketts Carroll made strides after years of fighting for the right to plant an organic vegetable garden in her yard which resulted in the passing of a Florida law. It became clear to the gardening guru that this was a significant advancement for those who used nature as part of their self-care routine. Hermine’s spirit has transcended many and continues to do so through the business of her sister and niece. The mother-daughter duo, Pam and Trudy, created a way to uplift their family member’s memory while also continuing her passion for all things beauty, health, and wellness with a box that combines everything into one.