TiE Atlanta Announces 2021 Cohort for Minority- and Women-Owned Business Program

 5 days ago

TiE Atlanta is proud to announce the 2021 cohort of ACCESS, its entrepreneurship program that is aiming to close the mentoring and funding gap between women- and minority-owned businesses in the Southeast US. The 2021 finalists hail from Georgia, Florida, and North Carolina. They include (in alphabetical order):. Company. Founder.

