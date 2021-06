In 2012, Happy Days star Henry Winkler opened up about his role as Fonzie and said he doesn’t mind that the famous character casts a shadow over him. During a Q&A session with Connecticut Magazine, Winkler spoke about his entire career, including his then current projects. He talked about his education, his struggles with dyslexia, and his character on Happy Days. From 1974 to 1984, Winkler played “The Fonz” and became one of television’s most well-known characters seemingly overnight.