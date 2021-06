An avid outdoorsman and fisherman, former “Happy Days” star Henry Winkler took in a nice fishing haul earlier this week. Known for comedic roles in films and television, such as “Happy Days,” Henry Winkler loves to be on the water. His social media accounts are littered with beautiful photos of his most recent catches. Thursday was no different as he shares his catches of the day with fans and social media followers. It is safe to say that Winkler had a successful day on the water and judging by the big smile on his face — he deeply enjoyed himself. He posted two separate photos on his Twitter page to show off his two lovely catches.