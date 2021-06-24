Cancel
IHG Army Hotels and Lendlease Announce Opening of Second Phase of Candlewood Suites on Fort Jackson

By Candlewood Suites
franchising.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew hotel celebrates completion with the opening of its East Building at Fort Jackson. With the second building completed, the newly opened East Building offers military travelers an additional 146 extended-stay hotel rooms. Both buildings were constructed using cross-laminated timber (CLT), which offers maximized strength and durability with added sustainability and conservation benefits; Lendlease and IHG Army Hotels were the first to build a hotel out of CLT in the U.S., and Fort Jackson Candlewood Suites will be their fifth. This building is the latest example of the successful collaboration between the U.S. Army, Lendlease, and IHG Army Hotels, which has amassed a portfolio of hotels located on 40 U.S. military installations.

www.franchising.com
