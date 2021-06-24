Cancel
Video Games

Pizza Hut Brings Back "Friday Night Bites" Live Gaming Series, Now Exclusively On Twitch Rivals

By Pizza Hut
franchising.com
 5 days ago

Fans can tune in to the live monthly event to enjoy exclusive gaming livestreams, celebrity appearances, giveaways and of course, Pizza Hut pizza. After the success of last year's Friday Night Bites series on Twitch, Pizza Hut is taking it to the next level on the Twitch Rivals stage. This monthly, celebrity game night/pizza party will bring together celebs, influencers, and pro-gamers into one stream - all under a common love of pizza. Last year's limited-run Friday Night Bites series had more than 1M live viewers each episode. Past guests include Adam Devine, Hannah Stocking, Jerry Ferrara, and more.

www.franchising.com
