When the weather gets warm and it's time for some backyard fun, set up a water table. Kids, especially toddlers and preschoolers, can't resist running their hands in the cool water, scooping up big cupfuls and hearing the splash as they pour it out again. And that's a good thing: Water tables offer a sensory experience that help kids practice gross and fine motor coordination, understand cause and effect, work on their hand-eye coordination, experiment with gravity and other STEM concepts and even practice sharing and turn-taking, if you get one that's big enough for multiple kids to use at once. And they're also a lot less messy than other sensory toys that use sand, aqua beads or other compounds. The only question is: Which one is right for you?