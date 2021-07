It’s Croatia vs. Spain in the quarterfinals as Euro 2020 continues through the knockout rounds. Spain come out finishing second in Group E, starting with a pair of draws before blowing out Slovakia, 5-0. Croatia earned four points in Group D, but still advanced to the Round of 16, thanks to finishing Group play with a 3-1 win over Scotland. Real Madrid star Luka Modric remains the focal point of the Croatia squad, but it’s Ivan Perisic who’s led the way with two goals so far in the tournament.