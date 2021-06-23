Weather Alert: Excessive Heat Watch Fri-Mon
Excessive Heat Watch from FRI 2:00 PM PDT until MON 5:00 PM PDT. National Weather Service says there is a significant threat to property or life in Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior.marysvillewa.gov