Your chance to help shape Marysville parks
Want to help shape the future of Marysville parks? The city has an opening on the Parks, Culture and Recreation Advisory Board for a term ending Feb. 28, 2023. The board meets every other month on the second Wednesday of the month. It advises the Parks, Culture and Recreation department and the City Council on long-range planning for parks, facilities and programs. It also develops operating rules and policies for facilities and programs.marysvillewa.gov