The boys matched up against Silver Lake on Friday for their Patriot Cup semi-final game. The Harbormen jumped out to a quick start and didn't look back. The scoring came from up and down the line-up in the first half including seniors Alex Rabschnuk and captain Charlie Crean , juniors Henry Crean, and Owen Hoffman, as well as 2 goals in the last 20 seconds of the half by seniors Lars Osterberg and captain Paul Forbes, with his third of the half, as time expired. The boys took a 10-1 lead into halftime.