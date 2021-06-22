Cancel
How Continuous Testing Can Help Make the Right Tradeoffs Between Security Guards and Customer Experience

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs app flows constantly change, it becomes increasingly difficult to ensure that the appropriate app security guards are in place and to uphold app performance. By leveraging product agnostic best practices, enterprises can maintain optimal app performance and security tuning, to balance user experience and app security requirements. As such, for organizations to optimize their testing processes, they need full visibility into all paths of execution within applications -- in order to locate every potential vulnerability that can be exploited, upon release. In addition to the above, these in-app vulnerabilities can lead to data leakages, IP theft, reverse engineering and tampering -- which may lead to back-end compromises. How do organizations execute performance tests, in order to ensure that as new releases and changes are being made to software, app security is being maintained to guard against common threats?

