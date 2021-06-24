Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Visitors Can Experience Departure by Charly Palmer When Hammonds House Museum Reopens on June 25th

 5 days ago

After more than a year, Hammonds House Museum is happy to announce that the museum will reopen to the public on Friday, June 25. Patrons and members have participated in the robust virtual programming offered by the museum since last summer, and now they will be able to come back into the museum to enjoy viewing the artwork in person! Visitors can experience the current exhibition, Departure by Charly Palmer, through August 1, 2021. This vibrant, thought-provoking solo exhibition features Palmer’s work from the last 30 years, including pieces that have never been seen by the public, as well as new artwork created for this show.

