Tharpe Engineering Group Announces Hires of John Thomas Kowalchuk & Jessica Van Buren
Tharpe Engineering Group has announced the hiring of John Thomas (J.T.) Kowalchuk, P.E., as Project Engineer, and Jessica Van Buren, as BIM Technician. In his position, Mr. Kowalchuk will utilize the latest technology in 3D finite-element structural analysis and building information modeling software to assist in developing project construction documents. He will also be responsible for design tasks on projects ranging from small historic preservation efforts to complex mixed-use developments. In her position, Ms. Van Buren will utilize building information modeling software to develop construction documents and 3D models to facilitate coordination with all design team members.savannahceo.com