Savannah VOICE Festival and Deep Announce Partnership
Today, Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) announces a partnership with Savannah’s Deep Center which offers an innovative initiative to middle- and early high-school students, focusing on the literary aspect of songwriting. Throughout the year of the pandemic, Deep’s teaching artists and project managers helped students write poetry set to music. In keeping with Deep’s theme of “Health,” in 2020, students were asked to consider their mental and physical health with regards to current events such as Black Lives Matter and COVID-19 and to integrate their responses into poems.savannahceo.com